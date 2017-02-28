Single Merced business cited for selling alcohol to minors

A police sting operation in north Merced led a single restaurant to be cited for selling alcohol to a minor, officials said.
The sting on Feb. 23 sent minor decoys to nine businesses to attempt to buy alcohol, police said.
Staff at Wing Stop on Yosemite Avenue sold alcohol to a minor despite asking for ID, police said.
The businesses that declined to sell alcohol to minors included Bob Cat Diner, Turmeric’s Indian Cuisine, Florencio’s Mexican Restaurant and Strings Italian Cafe all in the Promenade plaza on Yosemite Avenue. Also denying alcohol to minors was Chipotle and Taqueria El Huarache on R Street, the AMPM convenience store on G Street and 7-Eleven on E. Olive Ave.
“It is encouraging when the employees of these restaurants check identifications and refuse to sell alcohol to minors,” Sgt. Alan Ward said in a news release. “This will help keep Merced’s youth safe.”
Those who sell alcohol to a minor could be subject to a fine, a suspension of their liquor license, the permanent revocation of their liquor license or all of three actions, police said.
Funding for the program was provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, police said. Four Merced police officers and two agents from ABC assisted with the sting operation, according to a news release.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
