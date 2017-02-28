Hilmar man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash near Stevinson

A 28-year-old Hilmar man suffered major head injuries late Monday when a vehicle struck him and sped away, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim, Nathaniel Fleming, was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Fleming remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday, but an update on his condition was not available.
Fleming was walking west on Third Avenue, west of Rose Road on the outskirts of Stevinson, when he was struck by the right front of a vehicle. Officers said it was unclear whether Fleming was walking in the roadway or on the northern shoulder of Third Avenue, the CHP said in a statement.
The unidentified driver sped away from the scene, heading west.
Pieces of the vehicle’s side mirror were found at the scene.
Officers said the incident is a reminder of the shared responsibility for road safety for pedestrians and drivers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced-area CHP office at 209-356-6600.
