Merced police arrest felon who had a loaded handgun

Police arrested a Merced man they described as a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, officers said Saturday.
After serving a search warrant in the 100 block of 19th Street, police said, officers found a loaded .32 caliber semiautomatic handgun hidden in the house. Police say the gun belonged to Brandyn Simpson, 31, of Merced.
Simpson was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for participating in a street gang, according to jail records. He is being held at the Main Jail in lieu of $210,000 bond, records show.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sgt. Reynaldo Alvarez at 209-388-7705, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments