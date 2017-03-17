Passengers ‘lucky’ to survive crash near Livingston, CHP says

Two passengers of a car that struck a guardrail on Highway 99 on Friday were “lucky” to escape with only minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Honda Civic carrying two women and a boy slowed on northbound Highway 99 about 5 p.m. Friday to exit on Hammatt Avenue, according to Officer Luis Alvarez.
The driver behind the Honda, a man in a Ford Fusion, appears to have fallen asleep before rear-ending the Honda, Alvarez said, sending the Honda from the right lane careening into the center guardrail.
All three occupants of the Honda suffered minor injuries, though the two passengers were not restrained properly, the CHP said. The woman in the passenger seat was ejected from the car, and the child was thrown from the rear seat into the windshield or front dashboard, officers said.
The Ford driver was not injured, CHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
