Merced County father accused infant’s death set to face a jury

Jury selection began this week for the trial of a 27-year-old Merced County man accused of murder and child cruelty in the 2015 death of his infant son, according to Merced Superior Court records.
Andrew L. Sanchez appeared in court Tuesday as attorneys questioned jurors in closed court. The jury trial is set top begin on March 28, court records show.
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office charged Sanchez with murder and child cruelty in July 2015, days after he was arrested by Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Sanchez is accused of killing his 9-month-old son, Maddix Ramsour, on March 5, 2015, at a home in the 30000 block of Cottonwood Road in Gustine.
Sheriff’s detectives have not commented on a possible motive in the case or the specific circumstances surrounding the death. Deputies said autopsy results concluded the child died of blunt force trauma.
Sanchez reportedly told deputies the child suffered injuries when he fell off a bed, but deputies said the boy’s injuries were inconsistent with that version of events.
Sanchez and the boy’s mother were living together. Sanchez was watching the child while the boy’s mother attended college classes in Los Banos, deputies said.
Sanchez has another child, a 4-year-old girl, with another woman. That child was present during the incident that led to Maddix’s death, deputies said.
Sanchez remains in custody at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility with bond set at $1 million, according to booking records.
