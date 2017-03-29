Merced police seeking public’s help locating suspect in drug, gun case

Investigators seized an AR-15 rifle Tuesday, along with more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine and five grams of cocaine, according to a statement from the Merced Police Department.
Officers are asking for the public’s help locating 25-year-old Brandon Torres. Police said Torres kept the suspected drugs and weapon a self-storage unit in Los Banos.
Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit on Tuesday served a search warrant at the unit and located the gun and drugs, police said in a statement.
“Torres was not at the storage unit when officer served the warrant. GVSU is continuing their investigation of this matter and are seeking additional suspects connected with this case,” officers said in the statement.
Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous. Anonymous Tips can be provided by calling the department’s “Anonymous TIP Line” at 209-385-4725 or by texting your tip to TIP411 (847411) using the keyword “comvip.”
Comments