Merced High School placed on brief lockdown

Merced High School was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes while police searched for armed teenagers around 5 p.m. Monday, according to officers.
One of three teenagers brandished a handgun at the McDonald’s on Olive Avenue before fleeing across the street toward the high school, according to Sgt. Bobby Chapman.
Police caught two of the teens after they jumped the west wall into the IHOP parking lot, he said. Officers locked down the campus while searching for the third teen and for the gun, neither of which they found, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
