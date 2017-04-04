Atwater police seek public’s help in 2014 cold-case gang shooting

Atwater police detectives on Tuesday released six surveillance-camera images in connection with a 2014 cold-case gang shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured.
No arrests have been made in the Dec. 3, 2014 clash between rival gangs outside a fast-food restaurant on Bellevue Road in Atwater. Detective Matt Vierra said investigators released the images hoping someone from the public could help detectives identify the men and the vehicle pictured.
The victim, whose name never was released, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but survived.
Police said two gangs confronted each other in the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The groups argued outside the restaurant, and at least one armed man was seen chasing several unarmed gang members in the parking lot area.
Investigators have not said exactly where the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vierra at 209-564-1809 or 209-357-6395. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
