Motorcyclist makes it out of Winton accident without injuries

A motorcycle rider escaped a multi-car accident without injuries in Winton about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Toyota Camry driven by a woman headed eastbound on Oakdale Road was turning left onto Amsterdam Road when it was struck by a man driving a Ford F-150 headed westbound, officers said.
The crash sent the Toyota spinning and into a man on a Honda dirt bike waiting at a stop sign on Amsterdam Road, knocking him to the ground, the CHP said. No injuries were reported.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
