Crime

April 4, 2017 5:04 PM

Motorcyclist makes it out of Winton accident without injuries

By Thaddeus Miller

A motorcycle rider escaped a multi-car accident without injuries in Winton about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Camry driven by a woman headed eastbound on Oakdale Road was turning left onto Amsterdam Road when it was struck by a man driving a Ford F-150 headed westbound, officers said.

The crash sent the Toyota spinning and into a man on a Honda dirt bike waiting at a stop sign on Amsterdam Road, knocking him to the ground, the CHP said. No injuries were reported.

