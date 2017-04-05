Los Banos police investigating stabbing, fight

Police are investigating a stabbing reported in the east end of San Luis Plaza Wednesday evening at the corner of Pacheco Boulevard and I Street.
Cmdr. Jason Hedden said police were dispatched on reports of a fight between five or six people on the shopping center grounds at 5:03 p.m.
The fight was reported to have involved three males, and two or three females, Hedden said, noting that a person was stabbed as a result.
Police have detained one person in connection to the incident and the victim was being airlifted to a hospital, authorities said. Details on any suspects and the victim weren’t immediately available.
This story will be updated.
