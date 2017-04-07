Attackers sought in Winton bar fight

A fight outside a Winton bar ended early Friday with one man in the hospital with a large cut on his arm, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the parking lot of the Outpost bar, 6598 N. Winton Way.
Undersheriff Jason Goins said the victim, a 35-year-old Winton man, was confronted outside the bar by at least five people who attacked him. He was knocked to the ground and suffered a large “stabbing or slicing laceration” to his arm. He was flown to a Modesto hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover from the injury, authorities said.
A motive for the attack remained unclear Friday afternoon.
Descriptions of the attackers were not available, but investigators said they may have left the scene in a Honda sedan, possibly red in color.
“The case will be forwarded to our detectives unit for follow up,” Goins said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
