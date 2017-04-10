He told Atwater police he broke into a home to take a shower

A 27-year-old Atwater man was arrested over the weekend after he apparently tried to break into a Drakeley Avenue home to “take a shower,” the Atwater Police Department reported.
Jorge P. Dominguez was arrested Saturday afternoon after a witness saw a man at a home in the 1400 block of Drakeley Avenue and “heard a loud bang,” Chief Samuel Joseph said.
“The witness confronted the suspect who she knew as ‘Jorge,’” Joseph said. “‘Jorge’ told her on scene that he was trying to take a shower at the residence, due to him being transient.”
Police said a rear door at the home had been forced open.
Officers searched the area and spotted a man on Elm Avenue who matched the description of the suspect, later identified as Dominguez, police said.
He also told police he was trying to take a shower at the home, Joseph said.
Dominguez, who has a lengthy history of more than two dozen arrests dating back to 2013, was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary. His prior arrests include numerous drug-related and trespassing allegations, as well as numerous probation violations, records show.
He remained in custody Monday with bond set at $60,000.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments