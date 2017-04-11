Two Atwater homes struck by gunfire, suspects sought

Atwater police are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for shooting at two neighboring homes Monday night.
No one was injured when more than a dozen shots were fired, possibly from a silver or gray sedan, around 10:30 p.m., striking two homes, one in 1400 block of Vine Circle and another in the 2300 block of Mitchell Avenue, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Police said one of the homes has a history of gang activity.
Numerous bullet casing were located at the scene. Investigators are looking into witness accounts and “possible” surveillance footage of the attack.
Suspect descriptions were not released Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6394. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
