Atwater man shot in same neighborhood as his two brothers

A 23-year-old Atwater man was shot twice Saturday night while standing in the doorway of his home on Atwater Boulevard, the Police Department has confirmed.
Xavier Tucker was shot in the shoulder and chest at his home in the Camelia Mobile Home Park, Sgt. Dick Wisdom said.
“We believe this case may have gang overtones,” the police sergeant said Sunday.
Tucker’s two brothers also have been shot in recent years at the same mobile home park, including one brother who was killed. Officers have said all three cases appear to have street-gang ties, police have said.
The shooting was reported at 8:46 p.m. when Tucker was brought to Mercy Medical Center in Merced by friends and family, police said.
Tucker is expected to survive. Descriptions of any suspects were not available.
“The family and friends aren’t cooperating with the investigators,” Wisdom said in a telephone interview.
Authorities have said Tucker’s family has a history of refusing to cooperate with police, despite being the victims of repeated gun violence in the same neighborhood during the last three years.
Tucker’s older brother, Matthew Tucker, was shot and killed in May 2015 near the same area as Saturday’s shooting. Police said Matthew Tucker’s death was gang related and remains unsolved due to a lack of cooperation from friends and family.
A year after Matthew Tucker was killed, his younger brother, Abraham Tucker, was shot outside the same mobile home park in June 2016. He survived. Police also said friends and family of the victim refused to answer questions in that case.
The family has repeatedly denied any gang involvement when speaking with Sun-Star reporters.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to contact Atwater police detectives at 209-357-6396. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
