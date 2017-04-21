No charges filed against Merced man following arrest in sex-crime sting

A 50-year-old Merced man will not be charged with any crime after he was arrested last month at his home as part of a sprawling two-month investigation by Merced police into sex crimes against children.
Randy R. Golder was arrested March 22 at his home on suspicion of distributing lewd material to a minor. He was one of nine people arrested in connection with a lengthy police investigation targeting sexual exploitation, trafficking and other crimes against children.
Golder spent two nights in jail before he was released, according to Merced County Jail records.
A prosecutor with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Friday confirmed Golder would not be charged with any crimes in connection with his March 22 arrest.
Deputy District Attorney Katie Gates said prosecutors did not believe the evidence against Golder was enough to prove the case “beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.”
