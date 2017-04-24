Merced High teacher to stand trial on charges of sex with student

A Merced High School science teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student waived his preliminary hearing on Monday and was ordered to stand trial.
Blia Yang, 30, has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a minor, according to Merced County Superior Court records.
Yang was arrested Dec. 31 after a Merced County sheriff’s sergeant spotted him parked in a pickup truck on 21st Street in front of the Merced County courthouse, around the corner from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a 16-year-old girl was seated in the driver’s seat, with her back to the steering wheel.
The pair told the deputy they went to the park to play “Pokemon Go” and that Yang had fallen asleep, but the deputy said there was evidence inside the truck of sexual activity. The girl later admitted to “an ongoing sexual relationship” with Yang, who was her teacher, according to the sheriff’s investigators.
Yang, a chemistry and physics teacher, has denied any inappropriate relationship with the student.
Officials with the Merced Union High School District in January said Yang was on administrative leave. Ralph Calderon, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said he couldn’t comment on Yang’s case, citing personnel laws.
Speaking generally, Calderon said the school board is required to place on unpaid administrative leave any employee charged in a criminal case.
Yang on Monday waived his preliminary hearing and was ordered to return to court June 26 to set a trial date, according to Steve Slocum, the Merced County supervising deputy district attorney prosecuting the case.
Defense Robert Wynne could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Yang remains free on bond.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
