Second trial set for Gustine father found not guilty of murder in son’s death

A Gustine father who was acquitted of second-degree murder last week is set to face a second trial for the accusation of involuntary manslaughter, according to his attorney.
Andrew Sanchez, 27, was found not guilty of the murder charge on April 20 by a Merced County Superior Court jury. After five days of deliberation, however, jurors were unable to reach a decision on the lesser charge of manslaughter or the second count of assault on a child.
Sanchez’s 9-month-old son, Maddix Ramsour, died on March 5, 2015, after suffering head injuries in a Gustine home on Cottonwood Road. The father said the baby fell from a bed during a diaper change.
The new trial is set for July 11, according to Sanchez’s public defender Stephanie Jamieson. Though, she said, a hearing is set for Tuesday to discuss a possible settlement.
Jamieson said she was disappointed the Merced County District Attorney will continue to pursue charges in light of the acquittal on the murder charge.
“A jury trial is always very stressful for a client and their family, especially when the stakes are so high,” she told the Sun-Star. “If it takes a second trial to achieve the right outcome, I am prepared to move forward. However, a fair settlement in light of the favorable verdict last week may end up being a better alternative to all that a second trial entails.”
The defense called experts, who said the baby could have died from untreated injuries from previous falls. Maddix had fallen on three other occasions but appeared fine, the baby’s mother said during the trial.
The prosecution argued Sanchez, who they said never wanted to be a father, reacted out of anger or frustration and slammed the baby. Expert witnesses for the prosecution said brain bleeding, vein tears and other injuries were too great to have come from a fall.
Harold Nutt, the chief deputy district attorney, said the child’s death was a crime for which Sanchez should be held responsible.
“There are discussions of settlement, but I don’t know if that will happen,” he told the Sun-Star.
The Tuesday hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.
