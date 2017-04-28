New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com
rparsons@mercedsunstar.com
Arrest made in Merced homicide case

Crime

Arrest made in Merced homicide case

A murder mystery that began two months ago when the body of a 30-year-old Chinese immigrant was found in a trash bin in a dark Merced alleyway ended Friday with the arrest of a 50-year-old San Francisco man in a case police say involves romantic entanglements, human trafficking, and deadly violence. Lijun Wang came to the United States from China in February 2016 and worked in an “indentured servant capacity” as a prostitute to pay off her debt to the people who helped pay her way across the Pacific Ocean. A year later, she was dead, her body dumped in a trash bin in an alleyway in the 3100 block of G Street. Video by Rob Parsons/Merced Sun-Star

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Crime

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

A house fire apparently sparked by faulty wiring rigged illegally led Merced County sheriff's deputies to nearly 200 marijuana plants early Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at a home in Winton. By Rob Parsons/mercedsunstar.com

Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

Crime

Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

Police and school officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a classroom last month in Atwater. If you have any information as to the identity of this person please contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 and reference Case # AG16-03639. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous. Video courtesy of Merced Union High School District

Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

Crime

Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

A seemingly unlikely hero emerged Tuesday morning in Atwater when he quickly extinguished an arson fire burning at City Hall, then chased the suspect for half a mile and detained him for police. Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

Crime

Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

Madera police are looking for the people who fired more than a dozen rounds at an officer as he tried to pull over their vehicle early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, 2016. The officer was unhurt, but a civilian who was doing a ride-along received minor cuts from glass from the patrol car’s windshield. Police found the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, a few blocks from where the officer last saw the vehicle. An AR15-style pistol was found nearby.

Marijuana seized in Merced

Crime

Marijuana seized in Merced

Multiple people were arrested and a U-haul truck packed with marijuana was seized Tuesday on Highway 59 in Merced. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

‘Hello Kitty Bandit’ repeatedly targets local gift shop

Crime

‘Hello Kitty Bandit’ repeatedly targets local gift shop

Owner DJ Jones is tired of the repeated quick-strike break-ins at his store, Aloha Floral and Gifts in the Bear Creek Galleria. Since January, there have been seven break-in attempts at the 12-year-old business, the latest being early Friday at 3:20 a.m., Jones said. Video by Vikaas Shanker

Detectives Raid Homes In Delhi

Crime

Detectives Raid Homes In Delhi

Dozens of law enforcement officials raided homes in Delhi on Friday, searching for weapons in connection with a string of recent gang shootings in the area. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Surveillance video from Golf Depot in Merced

Crime

Surveillance video from Golf Depot in Merced

The owners of Golf Depot in Merced are looking for help to identify the person in this video from Dec. 20. The golf retailer has been hit three times this month by a burglar who smashed through the glass door and ran off with thousands of dollars worth of high-end clubs.

Fire burns structure in Merced

Crime

Fire burns structure in Merced

Merced City Firefighters extinguished a blaze that burned a structure in the 400 block of East Olive Avenue on Monday. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com) http://www.mercedsunstar.com

Editor's Choice Videos