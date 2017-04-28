Can you identify these possible suspects in a Merced County homicide case?

0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case Pause

1:12 Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s

0:37 Foster Farms employee's protest for better wages, affordable insurance, new contract

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:05 MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University

1:01 Merced Montessori program taking applications

1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C.

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

3:11 Movie Trailer: 'The Fate of the Furious'