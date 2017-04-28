Can you identify these possible suspects in a Merced County homicide case?

Three years ago this week, 20-year-old Erain Sandoval was shot to death in Delhi. No arrests have ever been made.
Wednesday marked the three-year anniversary of Sandoval’s death.
Merced County sheriff’s detectives on Friday released two images taken from a gas station surveillance camera on the night of the shooting. The grainy images depict three men who are considered suspects in Sandoval’s death, according to Detective Sam Becerra.
“We received more footage of three suspects that we believe were involved in this case,” Becerra said Friday. “We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the people in these photographs.”
Investigators said Sandoval, a Livingston man, was hanging out with two friends visiting another friend in Delhi on April 26, 2014. They stopped for gas around 9:30 p.m. at the Delhi Five Star Travel Plaza on August Avenue where they were confronted by three men who were driving a dark-colored sedan.
Deputies have said they don’t believe Sandoval was involved in gangs, but the other men in the confrontation may have believed he was. Becerra said investigators still believe the case has possible gang ties.
Words were exchanged at the gas station, but Sandoval and his group left. A short a time later, Sandoval and friends were driving in the area of August and Hillside avenues. Investigators believe at least one shooter was hiding in the area, waiting for Sandoval’s group to drive through. At least nine to 10 shots were fired, striking Sandoval at least once.
Sandoval’s friend rushed him to a regional hospital, where he later died.
Family members described Sandoval as an upbeat young man who planned to attend college in Modesto. He was the second youngest of 10 brothers and sisters who grew up in Livingston.
Anyone who can help detectives identify the men depicted in the images released Friday or who has any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes investigators at 209-385-7472. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
