Merced County farmworker robbed at gunpoint, latest in string of rural-area robberies

A farmworker was robbed at gunpoint early Friday, possibly by one of the same men believed to have robbed and carjacked numerous victims this year in the Atwater-Winton area of Merced County.
The victim, whose name and age were not released, was not injured.
Sheriff’s deputies said the man was waiting for his coworkers around 6 a.m. Friday at the edge of an almond orchard in the area of Atwater-Jordan Road and Dwight Way when a man in a dark green truck approached him. They exchanged “small talk” for a short time before the man pulled a silver-colored pistol and ordered the victim to get on the ground, Deputy Luis Ortiz said.
The robber took the victim’s keys, wallet and cell phone and left the area.
Ortiz said the suspect’s description matches that of man believed to have been involved in a string of similar robberies around the same area since the beginning of the year.
Deputies have reported multiple armed robberies and carjackings in rural areas on the outskirts of Winton and Atwater. The thieves target people who’ve pulled to the side of the road and have used a firearm in many of the robberies. One man was shot April 20 around the same time another robbery was reported. Deputies have not said whether they believe the shooting may be tied to the robberies.
The man in Friday’s armed robbery was described as a Hispanic male adult, 20 to 25 years old, clean shaven wearing a black hat with a gray shirt and a long-sleeved, black undershirt, and blue jeans. He spoke Spanish fluently, according to investigators.
He was driving a dark-green Ford pickup truck, which also has been spotted during other similar robberies.
Deputies last week released a photograph of the truck they believe may be the one used in the some of the robberies.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the people involved these cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
