Former Merced man suspected of raping victim met through online site

Police in Southern California are looking for possible victims of a former Merced man who is suspected of raping someone he met through an online dating website.
Seal Beach Police detectives said Tuesday they arrested Robert Diaz Lua, Jr., in connection with a sexual assault., He is charged with rape and other allegations, police said.
Police said the 35-year-old suspect met the victim through an online dating website and believe there may be other possible victims.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Seal Beach Police Detective Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1009.
Comments