Crime

May 12, 2017 12:26 PM

It started as a traffic infraction in Merced. Then police say they found a loaded gun

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

A traffic stop ended Thursday in Merced with a 33-year-old convicted felon behind bars facing a weapons charges, the Merced Police Department reported.

Christopher Luvian was stopped around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West 11th Street in Merced for a tail-light infraction. He was driving on a suspended license, Merced police said in a news release.

Luvian, who, according to police has a prior felony conviction, was found to have a loaded 22-caliber handgun and unspecified narcotics inside the car.

Details of his prior conviction were not available Friday.

He was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Luvian remained in custody Friday with bail set at more than $150,000, according to jail records.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this case to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

