It started as a traffic infraction in Merced. Then police say they found a loaded gun

A traffic stop ended Thursday in Merced with a 33-year-old convicted felon behind bars facing a weapons charges, the Merced Police Department reported.
Christopher Luvian was stopped around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West 11th Street in Merced for a tail-light infraction. He was driving on a suspended license, Merced police said in a news release.
Luvian, who, according to police has a prior felony conviction, was found to have a loaded 22-caliber handgun and unspecified narcotics inside the car.
Details of his prior conviction were not available Friday.
He was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Luvian remained in custody Friday with bail set at more than $150,000, according to jail records.
