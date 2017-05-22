2 arrested with gun, drugs in gang investigation, Merced police say

Two men who police described as known gang members were arrested Friday after investigators said they found drugs and a loaded gun inside a home, the Police Department said in a news release.
Jesse Martinez, 24, and Curtis May, 19, were arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm, narcotics possession and street-gang allegations, according to Merced police.
Officers with the Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit attempted to speak with multiple people they described as gang members. They ran from the officers into a home in the 100 block of West 16th Street. Police searched the home and found a loaded .22-caliber handgun and an unspecified amount of suspected drugs.
“Jesse Martinez and Curtis May are convicted felons and cannot possess any firearms,” police said in a statement.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Comments