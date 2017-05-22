Police: Atwater gang member with gun arrested in Merced

A 19-year-old Atwater man was arrested during the weekend for allegedly being a gang member in possession of a gun, Merced police said Monday.
Officers stopped a car in the 1800 block of T Street in Merced about 12:30 p.m. Saturday driven by Gabriel Gonzales, 19, according to Merced police.
During a search of the car, police said, officers found a .38 caliber revolver. Gonzales admitted the gun belonged to him, police said.
He was arrested and booked at the Merced County Jail on the suspicion of possession of a firearm with gang enhancements, according to police. He’s held in lieu of $200,000 and remains in custody, according to jail records.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
