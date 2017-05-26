Atwater man who evaded police during chase captured hiding in bathroom, officers say

An Atwater man suspected of leading police on a lengthy chase earlier this month was captured late Thursday, hiding in the bathroom of a home on Linden Avenue, the Police Department reported.
Eric Avila, who turns 24 Saturday, was arrested after a brief struggle with Atwater police officers, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Investigators have described Avila as a former gang member with a lengthy arrest history in Merced County. He is accused of leading police on a chase May 9 while riding an ATV through the city.
Police said Avila has been wanted on two domestic violence warrants for at least several weeks.
After a winding chase through some of the city’s busiest streets and neighborhoods, Avila abandoned the ATV and was last seen running west down Olive Avenue, according to police.
According to Joseph, officers on Thursday learned Avila was hiding out at an Atwater home with his 19-year-old girlfriend, whom police said was the alleged victim listed in the warrants for Avila’s arrest.
“Officers became concerned that based on previous charges that Avila might be holding (the woman) against her will,” Joseph said.
Police went to the home in the 2400 block of Linden Street and were let inside. Officers discovered the bathroom door was locked and ordered Avila to come out. Avila struggled with officers for a short time before he was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs, police said.
Avila’s girlfriend also was inside the bathroom and came out. She was not injured and told police she was not being held against her will.
Police said Avila had a “busted lip” when he was booked into the Merced County Jail. Records show Avila has been in and out of custody more than a dozen times in Merced County since at least 2013 on a variety of allegations, including numerous domestic-violence related charges, assault, drug possession and a string of probation violations.
He remained in custody Friday with bail set at more than $251,000.
