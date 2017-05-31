Merced pizza shop sold alcohol to a minor, police say. 14 other businesses didn’t

A single Merced business failed to stop a minor from purchasing alcohol during a minor decoy sting of 15 eateries and convenience stores, the Merced police reported on Wednesday.
The Pizza Factory on G Street sold alcohol to a minor, police said. Those who sell alcohol to minors may receive a fine, a suspension of their liquor license, the permanent revocation of the license or all of the above, according to police.
Officers with the Merced Police Department held a sting operation involving minors on Tuesday, an effort to ensure that businesses do not sell alcohol to underage customers.
The businesses that did not sell alcohol to the decoys included Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, El Asadero Taco Shop, Sushi Cuisine, Hong Kong Restaurant, Golden Bowl Restaurant, La Hacienda 2, AM-PM, Circle G Mini Mart, Village Liquors and Circle K Mini Mart, all on G Street.
It is encouraging when the employees of these restaurants check identifications and refuse to sell alcohol to minors.
Sgt. Alan Ward said
R Street’s Taqueria El Hurache turned the minors away, as did Pizza Hut, 7-Eleven and Hibachi Grill on Olive Avenue.
Minor decoy efforts have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980s, according to police. When the program first began, 40 percent to 50 percent of retailers sold to minors. When decoy efforts are carried out on a routine basis, the rate has dropped in some cities to as low as 10 percent, police said.
In 1994, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that underage decoys could be used by law enforcement to ensure liquor license-holders are complying with the law, according to police.
Funding for this program was provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Along with four officers from the Merced Police Department, two agents from ABC assisted with the sting operation, police said.
