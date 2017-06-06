Atwater teen scrambled to help neighbor struck by car. Victim’s family: “He’s a hero”

Atwater resident Alexander Haro, 13, left, stands next to his uncle Eddie Delgado, 56, of Atwater, right, as Haro speaks about how he came to the aid of 55-year-old neighbor Renee Botwright, after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle outside her home in the 2600 block of Olive Avenue in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, June 3, 2017. According to Atwater police reports, Botwright was reportedly struck by a 2008 white Dodge Avenger outside her home around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com