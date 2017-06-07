Armed suspect in Ford SUV outruns Atwater police, disappears in field

The driver of a silver Ford Expedition outran police Tuesday night during a winding chase on the outskirts of Atwater.
The chase started just after 8:15 p.m. when the driver blew past a stop sign on Drakely Avenue and Third Street, nearly striking an Atwater police patrol vehicle, Chief Samuel Joseph said Wednesday.
The driver turned onto Grove Avenue heading west and did not stop when Officer Jason DaSilva activated his lights and sirens, police said.
Investigators said the driver passed down several roads, dodging in and out of town, and reached speeds of more than 70 mph while weaving in and out of traffic and running several stop signs.
The chase ended when the Expedition raced through an almond orchard off Central Avenue and into a dirt field, kicking up a large dirt cloud, causing the officer to lose sight of the vehicle briefly in the area of Fruitland Avenue. A short time later, the vehicle was damaged and a right front tire separated from the rim. The driver bailed out.
Police found the immobile vehicle with the driver’s side door open, the key still in the ignition and the transmission set in drive, but the driver was gone. Officers worked with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and a police dog to search the area, but the driver escaped.
Inside the Expedition, officers found a loaded handgun.
Police are asking for anyone from the public to come forward who may have information about the driver.
A description of the driver was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6394. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
