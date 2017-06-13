2 arrested, four children turned over to CPS in Merced County marijuana and guns bust

0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co Pause

1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case

0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood