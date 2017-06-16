Turlock homicide victim identified

A man shot to death Thursday on Lander Avenue has been identified as a 54-year-old Turlock man.
Turlock police said Joga Shergill was shot and killed in a dirt lot in the area of Lander and West Glenwood avenues, across from a gas station. Police released the victim’s identity in a statement issued Friday.
At least half a dozen big rig trucks were parked in the lot, but it wasn’t clear whether any of the drivers witnessed the violence, the Modesto Bee reported.
The shooting was reported around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, but police said it’s unclear exactly when the shooting may have occurred.
Police have not commented on any possible motives or released any information regarding suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram 209-664-7323, or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
