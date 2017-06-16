Turlock homicide victim identified

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co Pause 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced 1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow 0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High 1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect 0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police 1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood 0:39 Marijuana seized in Merced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Turlock police were on the scene of a homicide at Lander and East Glenwood avenues in Turlock on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

Turlock police were on the scene of a homicide at Lander and East Glenwood avenues in Turlock on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com