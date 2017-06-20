Merced man accused of molesting niece

A 37-year-old Merced resident was arrested Monday after his young niece told a school counselor he touched her inappropriately several times over two years.
Ruben Lopez was booked into John Latorraca Correctional Center Monday afternoon on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14 years, oral copulation or sexual penetration on a child 10 years old or younger, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, Merced County Jail records indicate.
On April 10, Lopez’s niece told a school counselor that she was inappropriately touched by Lopez more than 15 times over two years. The alleged abuse happened at Lopez’s home, according to a news release.
The victim’s mother and father then reported the allegations to the Merced Police Department.
Detective Joseph Henderson met with the victim, family and witnesses, and determined that Lopez sexually assaulted the victim over a two-year period, the release states.
On Monday, Henderson and other detectives searched Lopez’s home, collecting evidence of the crime and arresting Lopez, according to the release.
Lopez was in custody Tuesday on $1.35 million, according to jail records.
A court date was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Henderson at 209-385-6847, or 209-385-6905.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
