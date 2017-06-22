Crime

June 22, 2017 9:10 AM

Man’s death in rural Merced County ‘suspicious,’ deputies say

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

A man’s body was found on a rural road late Wednesday on the outskirts of Atwater, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Few details were immediately available.

Someone passing by the area of Gurr Road and Avenue One spotted the body on the shoulder of the roadway and contacted authorities, deputies said in a brief news release.

“The death appears to be suspicious be we are not releasing any information about injuries at this time,” investigators said in the statement.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Brankel Nobari at 209-385-7472.

