Merced gang member arrested with stolen guns, police report

A 24-year-old gang member was jailed Saturday after police found nearly half a dozen firearms at his home, including four that had been stolen, the Merced Police Department reported.
Sammy A. Garza, a convicted felon prohibited from having any guns, was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, receiving stolen property, child endangerment and allegations of street gang participation, police said in a news release.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers “developed information” that Garza was in possession of firearms at his residence. Investigators served a search warrant Saturday afternoon at Garza’s home in the 3300 block of R Street in Merced.
“During the search, officers located two handguns, three revolvers, ammunition and gang indicia inside his home,” investigators said in the statement. “Four of the five guns found in Garza’s home were stolen.”
Details of the child endangerment allegation were not available Sunday.
According to Merced County Superior Court records, Garza pleaded no contest in June 2012 to a felony count of robbery and was sentenced to a year in jail. Garza pleaded no contest in December 2016 to a misdemeanor count of criminal street gang participation. He also pleaded no contest to an unrelated drunken-driving charge at the same time. He spent 37 days in the Merced County Jail, according to county records.
Garza remained in custody Sunday. His bail was set at $385,000.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments