Meth, heroin seized during Atwater traffic stop that started as a brake-light issue

Atwater police seized nearly 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin during a routine traffic stop that landed a 31-year-old year man behind bars.
Rene P. Williams was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license, according to booking records.
Williams was driving a 2001 Mercedes sedan around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Buhach and East Bellevue Roads when he was stopped for driving without brake lights or the proper number of license plates on his car, Chief Samuel Joseph said in a statement.
“It was confirmed through a records check that Williams was driving on a suspended license,” Joseph said.
Williams has been arrested numerous times in Merced County since at least 2012 on a variety of drug and weapons allegations, as well as DUI and driving on a suspended license, according to jail records.
After he was taken into custody Saturday, officers searched his car and found 27.3 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also searched Williams and found a “meth pipe” and a plastic baggie containing black tar heroin, according to Joseph.
Williams remained in custody Monday morning at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility on more than $31,000 bail.
