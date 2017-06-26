Do you know this man? Los Banos police say he attacked a 57-year-old woman

Los Banos police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man they say beat a 57-year-old woman earlier this month on East Pacheco Boulevard.
Investigators on Monday released two black-and-white images showing a man they say is the prime suspect in the June 18 attack.
“The suspect is reported to have struck a 57-year-old woman with an object causing injuries to her head and face before fleeing the area in an unknown colored Acura,” police said in a statement. “Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and at this time the motive for the assault is unknown.”
The attack was reported at 9:23 p.m. June 18 at a business in the 1200 block of East Pacheco Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Detective Ramon McDonald at 209-827-7070 ext. 117.
To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070 ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s webpage at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org
