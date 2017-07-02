Man shot to death in Merced, no arrests reported

A man was shot dead late Saturday in the Franklin-area of unincorporated Merced, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The victim, whose name was not released, died as he was being flown to a regional hospital, Deputy Daryl Allen said in a news release.
Few details were released Sunday.
Investigators were called just after 9 p.m. to the area of Beachwood Drive and Cabot Avenue on the western outskirts of Merced. Deputies found a male on the ground in the front yard of a home suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” Allen said.
No arrests were reported and a motive for the shooting remained unclear Sunday morning.
The death marks at least the eighth homicide of the year in Merced County.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Merced County Detectives Division at 209-385-7472.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
