‘Total chaos’ at lounge event; Merced officer injured, several people arrested

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Watch Merced police officer fire 'sage weapon' during club 'melee' Pause 0:42 Man and dog shot in Planada 0:51 Mered sheriff asks for deputy raises for third year in a row 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced 1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow 0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High 1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE A Merced police officer was injured and multiple people were arrested early Sunday after “a large melee” at Chandelier’s Hookah Lounge & Smoke Shop on Main Street where police fired at least one round from an “an rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE A Merced police officer was injured and multiple people were arrested early Sunday after “a large melee” at Chandelier’s Hookah Lounge & Smoke Shop on Main Street where police fired at least one round from an “an rparsons@mercedsunstar.com