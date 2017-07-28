An Atwater Police Department cruiser.
Crime

More stolen firefighter gear found as Atwater police arrest four over butane oil lab

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

July 28, 2017 5:14 PM

Atwater police say they may have found a piece of stolen firefighter gear while searching the home of a man on parole.

Officers were in the 2700 block of Hillcrest Street to conduct a “parole compliance check” and found remnants of a honey butane oil lab, which is used to make marijuana extract, according to police.

Officers also found a self-contained breathing apparatus, which police believe may have been stolen from firefighters staying in the area to fight the Detwiler Fire.

Chief Samuel Joseph said officers believe the gear was stolen from firefighters and were working to confirm whether it was connected to firefighters battling the wildfire in Mariposa County.

At least half a dozen engine crews from out of the area have reported someone stole firefighting equipment on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Police arrested Hugh Self, 81, on suspicion of a parole violation, according to jail records. He’s held without bail.

Police also arrested and released Jason Tankersly, 39; Israel Mendoza, 23; and Bethany Ramos, 25; on suspicion of crimes related to drugs and stolen property, officers said.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

