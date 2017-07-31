Daniel D. Torres
Atwater man arrested in connection with shooting attack

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

July 31, 2017 4:35 PM

A 32-year-old old was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in late July, the Police Department reported.

Daniel D. Torres is one of three suspects in a July 24 attack that ended with a man suffering two gunshot wounds to his head. He was shot in the doorway of his home in the 1200 block of Bellevue Road in Atwater, Chief Samuel Joseph said.

The 49-year-old victim remained hospitalized Monday, but is expected to recover, Joseph said in a telephone interview.

Torres was captured Sunday and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. He remained in custody Monday with bail set at more than $100,000, according to booking records.

Joseph praised the work of the detectives involved in the case and said he is hopeful the remaining two suspects will be captured.

Officers have not commented on a motive for the attack.

Police are still looking for two other suspects in the case. Melissa Pulido, 39, and Crystal Levine, 37.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6396 or the Detective Division at 209-357-6394. Callers can remain anonymous.

