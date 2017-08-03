Atwater man arrested, accused of running from police — again

An Atwater man with a lengthy criminal history and a habit of running from police tried to outrun officers again Wednesday, this time on a bicycle, the Police Department reported.
William Archer, 51, was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant — for resisting peace officers — when he was spotted by officers riding a bicycle in the 2400 block of Winton Way, Police Chief Samuel Joseph said in a statement.
“Archer, aware of (the officers’) presence, rode his bicycle on to the campus of St. Anthony’s church and hid near the playground in the middle of campus,” Joseph said.
One officer set up on the south side of the church property while another officer headed north, but, police said, Archer “doubled back” and made his way over to Fay Drive. Police spotted Archer again a short time later in the 2500 block of Winton Way. Officer David Walker placed Archer in a “control hold” as several other officers arrived on scene. Archer was placed in handcuffs
“This suspect is a dangerous person and great job by these officers getting this guy off the streets,” Joseph said.
Police have said Archer is “well known for the sales of narcotics, theft and domestic violence.” He’s been arrested numerous times after running from police and also has a history of struggling with officers, according to police.
Archer was booked into the Merced County Jail on the misdemeanor warrant and allegations of resisting and obstructing peace officers, police said.
