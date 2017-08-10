Man runs from police, kicks Atwater homeowner in the face, police say

An 18-year-old homeless man police say ran from officers and kicked an Atwater homeowner in the face was arrested on Thursday.
Police were looking for Brandon Mosby about 1:30 p.m. because he was wanted for a probation violation, officers said. Police said they were looking for him near Atwater High, because he reportedly had been camping overnight in the area.
Officers saw Mosby on Winton Way, and the teen initially began speaking with officers before taking off on foot southbound, police said.
The 18-year-old cut through an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Bellevue Road before scaling backyard fences in the neighborhood south of Bellevue Road.
An officer saw Mosby climb over a fence on Cottonwood Drive where the homeowner tried to stop him, police said. Mosby kicked the man in the face and continued to try to flee from police, officers said.
After being caught, Mosby was treated for abrasions. He was arrested on a no-bail warrant, as well as on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, police said.
The homeowner who was kicked in the face was treated by Riggs Ambulance at the scene for visible injuries and complaints of pain, police said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
