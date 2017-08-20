Police: Atwater man stomps on brother’s head in fight over jewelry

An argument over jewelry between two Atwater brothers landed one of them behind bars early Friday facing possible assault charges, the Police Department reported.
Investigators said 27-year-old Timothy Niehaus repeatedly punched and kicked his older brother in the head and threatened “to kill” him with a two-sided knife during a dispute, apparently over a ring. The exact nature of the disputed jewelry remained unclear Friday.
Niehaus’ 38-year-old brother suffered bruises and swelling to his face, but refused medical treatment at the scene, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Alabama Street just after midnight Friday after the argument turned violent, officers said.
“It was alleged that Timothy struck (the victim) several times with closed fists and after (the victim) fell to the ground Timothy stomped on his head,” Joseph said in a brief statement.
Niehaus was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault, threats and possession of a dagger. He remained in custody Friday evening on more than $100,000 bail.
Niehaus has been in and out of jail numerous times in Merced County since at least 2012 on a variety of allegations ranging from drug possession and probation violations to property damage and weapons possession, according to jail records.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments