Unidentified gang member shoots man in Los Banos, flees, police say

A 28-year-old Los Banos man was shot over the weekend by an unidentified attacker who remained on the run Monday, the Police Department reported.
Officers were called around 1:53 a.m. Saturday to the area of EB and Santa Ana streets.
The victim told investigators he was walking in the area when he was approached by a man driving a silver Honda sedan.
“The driver exchanged words with the victim and fired several shots, striking him in the legs,” officers said in the statement.
Police declined to elaborate on the details of the brief conversation. Officers also did not want to say whether the shots were fired from inside or outside the vehicle.
The shooter was last seen leaving the area east on EB Street. The victim was flown to a Modesto hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said in a telephone interview.
Investigators believe the shooter is a gang member, but not the victim.
“We do not believe they know each other,” Reyna said.
A description of the suspect was not released Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7979, ext. 115. Tips are confidential.
