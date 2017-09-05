Winton man arrested after hit and run, police say

A 40-year-old Winton man was jailed over the weekend after police said he crashed into an elderly woman's car while driving drunk and left the scene.
Jesus Maldonado was identified by police as the driver who left the crash scene around 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the area of Winton Way and Ivy Street, Atwater Police Chief Samuel Joseph said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was "shaken up" but did not need medical attention at the scene, police said.
Investigators tracked Maldonado to a gas station in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Winton Way, a short distance from the crash.
According to police, Maldonado had been driving drunk at the time of the crash. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of drunken driving, hit and run and driving on a suspended license, according to booking records.
He was released from custody Monday morning.
Maldonado previously was arrested in December 2016 on suspicion of drunken driving and driving on a suspended license, booking records show.
