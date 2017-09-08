Dos Palos man was convicted in Merced court. Then he attacked a prosecutor, DA says

A Merced County deputy district attorney was assaulted on Thursday by a man who had just been convicted in court, according to the district attorney’s office, raising questions about courtroom security.
Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby prosecuted Lorenzo Guillermo Lemos Jr. in Merced County Superior Court in an auto theft case that ended Thursday with the jury returning a guilty verdict. As the 23-year-old man from Dos Palos left the courtroom he twice punched Colby in the side of the head, causing "a minor scratch," according to Colby.
Because of the layout of some courtrooms, it's not uncommon for those on trial to walk past prosecutors. It was a first for him in 14 years as a prosecutor, Colby said.
"You always try to be aware of your surroundings, and I always try to take myself out of the path of somebody who might not like me," he said Friday.
Lemos faces up to four years in jail for the car theft, Colby said, adding that could change if he gets charged for the punches.
"I assume he doesn't like me, but that's an assumption," Colby said. "He was just convicted of a crime, and I prosecuted on previous cases of his."
As a witness for any potential assault charges, Colby said he won't be involved in whether Lemos would be charged for the punches.
District Attorney Larry Morse II said the attack was a reminder that prosecutors are routinely placed in danger at close range to gang members and people accused of an array crimes. Court security is provided by Merced County Sheriff's deputies.
"The deputies do a great job of security, but these things can happen," he said Friday. "This job can be dangerous. We're dealing with people charged with every crime on the books."
Morse noted that judges are protected by their bench and are feet from a door to exit the courtroom, while prosecutors are within reach of those being prosecuted.
"Judges are much less likely to be victims of assault than prosecutors are and they have much more protection in the court," he said.
Most prosecutors have had their lives threatened at some point, he added.
Morse pointed to an incident in Orange County as an example. An employee in the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office walked into a Newport Beach gym bloody and asking for help early Aug. 31, police said, after she said she was attacked while jogging, the Orange County Register reported.
The woman was a deputy district attorney involved in a gang-related murder trial in the Inland Empire, according to investigators.
Morse went on to say the Merced County Courthouse requires deputy district attorneys to pass through the security line and metal detectors used by the general public.
"We've complained about that. We are law enforcement," he said. "Every one of our deputies carries a badge. Every one of our deputies is screened. We're very often hoarded through with people we are prosecuting."
Employees of the court do not go through the security line, according to Linda Romero-Soles, the court's chief executive officer. Prosecutors are asked to go through security check because they do not have an office space in the courthouse, she said.
That process is also recommended by the National Center for State Courts, she said. "We did a statewide survey and that's how a lot of courts do it," she said. "We would like eventually to have all court employees go through (security)."
