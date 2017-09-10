Anthony Gutierrez, 43
Anthony Gutierrez, 43 Merced Police Department
Anthony Gutierrez, 43 Merced Police Department

Crime

Merced gang member, convicted felon arrested for having stolen gun

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

September 10, 2017 5:52 PM

A 43-year-old Merced man was arrested for having a stolen weapon on Saturday just before midnight, Merced Police Department officials reported.

At about 11:55, officers found a stolen handgun and ammunition at Anthony Gutierrez’s home on the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue in Merced, police said.

Gutierrez, a convicted felon and gang member, was booked into Merced County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen property, according to police.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch deputy DA discuss charges against Obdulia Sanchez

Watch deputy DA discuss charges against Obdulia Sanchez 7:27

Watch deputy DA discuss charges against Obdulia Sanchez
Parents of teen in live-streamed Los Banos crash in disbelief 2:12

Parents of teen in live-streamed Los Banos crash in disbelief
Watch Mariposa deputies arrest Merced man after chase 1:19

Watch Mariposa deputies arrest Merced man after chase

View More Video