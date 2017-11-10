Gang member jailed in attempted murder case in Merced County, police say

A 19-year-old gang member from Livingston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting investigation from earlier this year, the Police Department reported.
Ramon Zepeda already was in custody at the Merced County Jail on probation violations when he was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and other charges in connection with the March 25 shooting of a man on Emerald Drive in Livingston, police said in a news release.
Police said the victim was getting something out of his car parked outside his home when Zepeda walked up, pulled a small handgun from his jacket and fired multiple shots, striking the victim at least once in the torso, Police Chief Ruben Chavez said.
The victim, whose name was not released, recovered from his injury.
The shooter, who later was identified by investigators as Zepeda, ran from the scene after the shooting. Chavez said Livingston investigators worked hard to identify the shooter and examined several “critical pieces of evidence,” including surveillance video from the area.
Chavez declined to comment on a motive for the case, but noted that Zepeda is “a known, validated gang member.”
“This shooting occurred after several years of not having any gang-related violence” in Livingston, the chief said in a statement. “The detectives in this case did a superb job and were committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”
Zepeda remained in custody Friday on more than $1.4 million bail.
