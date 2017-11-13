Crime

Merced deputies say violent attack may be gang-related

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

November 13, 2017 10:27 AM

Merced sheriff’s detectives are seeking five people in connection with the weekend shooting of a Santa Nella man in an attack investigators believe may be gang related.

The victim, described by investigators as a Hispanic adult male, was shot at least once in the back around 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Comet and North Sun in Santa Nella, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Deputy Daryl Allen said investigators are seeking “five persons of interest” but said it was too early in the investigation to elaborate on any details of the case. He confirmed deputies believe the violence possibly is gang-related.

The victim, whose name was not released, was flown to a regional hospital. He was said to be recovering from his injuries on Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives division at 209-385-7472.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

