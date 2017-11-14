One arrested in violent gang attack in Merced County. Deputies seek public’s help

One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Santa Nella with suspected street-gang ties, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Osvaldo Fernandez-Montano, 20, was booked into the Merced County Jail late Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, being an accessory to a crime and criminal street gang participation. He remained in custody Wednesday on more than $500,000 bail, according to jail records.
Fernandez-Montano was jailed in connection with the shooting on Sunday of an adult man, whose name has not been released, at a trailer park in the area of West Comet and North Sun in Santa Nella. Deputies have not commented on a motive of the violence, but have said they believe the attack was gang-related.
The victim was recovering from his injuries Wednesday.
A second suspect in the attack also was identified Wednesday as 19-year-old Noe Diaz-Castaneda. He has not been arrested.
Deputy Daryl Allen confirmed investigators are seeking at least three other people in connection with the case, but did not release additional details.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives division at 209-385-7472.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments