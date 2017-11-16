Michael J. Blevins, 25, of Atwater
Atwater robbery suspect tried to hide from police under a blanket, officers say

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

November 16, 2017 10:26 AM

A 25-year-old Atwater man with a lengthy arrest record struggled with two store clerks late Wednesday while trying to steal liquor, shaving safety razors and an umbrella, the Police Department reported.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a Save Mart on Bellevue Road after a man entered the store and tried to swipe several items. The suspected thief, later identified by police as Michael J. Blevins, said to employees "get the .... out of my way. I'm not paying for it," Chief Samuel Joseph said.

The two clerks, who were not injured, struggled with Blevins for a short time before he managed to get away and left the area riding a yellow bicycle, police said.

Sgt. Armando Echevarria and Officers Donnie Wisdom and Matt Vierra raced to the area, arriving less than minute later and spotted Blevins on the bike, Joseph said.

Police said Blevins ran from the officers and climbed over a fence on Bellevue Road but was captured a short time later hiding under a blanket in the backyard of a home on Tamarack Avenue.

"While attempting to take him into custody, Blevins relayed he was a heroin addict," Joseph said. "Following a short struggle, Blevins was taken into custody without further incident."

Joseph praised the officers' "rapid response time."

Blevins was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of robbery and resisting officers. He remained in custody Thursday on more than $50,000 bail, according to booking records.

According to jail records, Blevins has been taken into custody more than a dozen times during the last three years on a string of drug and theft allegations as well as numerous probation violations.

